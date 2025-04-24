JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,434 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

BOKF opened at $89.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.51. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $85.08 and a twelve month high of $121.58.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $500.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.86 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on BOKF

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.