Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,995 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 100,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 328,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 244,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 89,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $63.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keros Therapeutics news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc purchased 934,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $9,464,033.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,392,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,498,425.81. The trade was a 27.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KROS opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $580.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.39. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.22. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. Analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

