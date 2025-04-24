Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 789.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kinetik by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinetik Stock Performance

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $41.86 on Thursday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $67.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.88%.

KNTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Kinetik from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $55,004,370.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 657,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,628,320.78. The trade was a 61.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

