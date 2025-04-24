Kura Oncology (KURA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share and revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $53.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Kura Oncology news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $38,948.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,078.91. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,058.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,551.11. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,729 shares of company stock worth $92,307. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

