Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 17,204 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 9.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

