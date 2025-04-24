Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 25,102 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 527,149 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,845 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,026,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 633,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,011 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 816,288 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 132,661 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AG opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.97. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.0057 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -5.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on AG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

