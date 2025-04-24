Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 2,585 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,169 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANIP stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.65. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $70.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

In other news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $60,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,711.50. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $27,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,799.20. This represents a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $197,792. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

