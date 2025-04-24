Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 4,964 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Braze were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,479,000 after buying an additional 1,476,423 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Braze by 146.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,808,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,998 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Braze by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,963,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Braze alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $129,093.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 248,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,713,989.02. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $62,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,052.74. The trade was a 8.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,937 shares of company stock worth $2,707,581. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Price Performance

BRZE opened at $28.34 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRZE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

View Our Latest Report on BRZE

Braze Company Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.