Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 4,964 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Braze were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,479,000 after buying an additional 1,476,423 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Braze by 146.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,808,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,998 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Braze by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,963,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $129,093.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 248,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,713,989.02. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $62,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,052.74. The trade was a 8.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,937 shares of company stock worth $2,707,581. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
Braze Price Performance
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BRZE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.
View Our Latest Report on BRZE
Braze Company Profile
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Braze
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Can IBM’s Q1 Earnings Spark a Breakout for the Stock?
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Flashed Death Crosses—Should You Worry?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Fundamentally Sound, These 5 Stocks Sold Off Anyway
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.