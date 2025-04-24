Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 60,651 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFFree Report) by 10,403.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,651 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.08% of Life360 worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 539,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 432,292 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life360 by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 51,129 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Life360 by 1,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 118,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Life360 news, General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $118,749.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,524.16. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $106,746.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,704.05. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,314 shares of company stock worth $7,029,291 in the last ninety days.

LIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life360 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of LIF opened at $38.36 on Thursday. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.70.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

