Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 6,974 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.12% of Laureate Education worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Laureate Education Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laureate Education

In related news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.