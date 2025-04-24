Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ichor were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ichor by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,319,000 after buying an additional 27,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 157.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 208,328 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Stock Up 10.6 %

ICHR stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $664.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,017.28. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICHR. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ichor

Ichor Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.