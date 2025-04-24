Legal & General Group Plc Buys 54,251 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 11,518.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,251 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ON were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ON by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in ON by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,947 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,875,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,537,000 after buying an additional 462,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD raised its position in shares of ON by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONON. Barclays raised their price target on ON from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ON from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ON from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $43.90 on Thursday. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 102.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

