Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,134 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBRT. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,475,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after buying an additional 136,687 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 302,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 111,813 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 104,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,157,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 101,951 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 84.89 and a quick ratio of 90.45.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin BSP Realty Trust ( NYSE:FBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 45.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.