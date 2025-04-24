Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AHCO. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of research firms have commented on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

