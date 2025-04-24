Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,889 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.27% of Arlo Technologies worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 184,589 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $1,975,102.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 977,457 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,789.90. This trade represents a 15.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 46,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $546,457.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,161,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,862,763.52. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,017,441 shares of company stock worth $11,448,097. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARLO has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

ARLO opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $959.84 million, a P/E ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Articles

