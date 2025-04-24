Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.08% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXSM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.80.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

AXSM opened at $104.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $139.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.67.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

