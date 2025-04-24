Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 27,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,188.70. The trade was a 3.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $49.02.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Further Reading

