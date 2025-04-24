Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.15% of Century Aluminum worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENX. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum

In related news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,019.17. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $16.87 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.