Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBSI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 29,163 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth $511,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 79.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 170,287 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

SBSI opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $869.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

