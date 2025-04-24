Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.64 Million Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,519 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,529,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after buying an additional 147,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 385.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,817,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,964 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 565.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,370 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,649,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $715.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.54 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

Bloomin’ Brands Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is -40.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $79,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.