Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,740.02. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $4,037,621.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,835,927.38. This trade represents a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $11,484,452. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $137.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.14. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.37. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $153.85.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. Research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.