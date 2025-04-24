Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.20% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

MCRI stock opened at $77.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average is $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.57. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $96.11.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCRI

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.