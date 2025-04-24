Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.97 Million Stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.09% of Avidity Biosciences worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 5,875 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $188,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,816.64. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 31,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $979,632.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,871 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,353.26. This trade represents a 9.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,803 shares of company stock worth $1,876,027 in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNA shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.69.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.01. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

