Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.03 Million Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.26% of Ready Capital worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,522,000 after purchasing an additional 768,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after buying an additional 150,479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,116,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 197,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 398,005 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,540,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

NYSE RC opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $762.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is -18.94%.

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,640. This trade represents a 3.23 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

