Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.06 Million Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 432,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,514 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 286,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 58,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $415.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 369.23%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

