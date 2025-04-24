Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.13 Million Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,258.44. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
