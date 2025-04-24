Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.13 Million Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,258.44. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 5.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.81. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $39.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASTS

About AST SpaceMobile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.