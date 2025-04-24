Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.07% of Victory Capital worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 18.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 52,191 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $918,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Victory Capital stock opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.02%.

About Victory Capital

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.