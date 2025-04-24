Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.17 Million Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,161 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.11% of Uranium Energy worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 942,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 540,049 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 98,130 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of UEC opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 target price on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.