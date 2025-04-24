Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,427 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.63 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.02% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

