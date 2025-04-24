Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.28% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,861,000 after purchasing an additional 113,976 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,492,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,956,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 393,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 628.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,485 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Equities analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

