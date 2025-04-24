Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WS. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Worthington Steel by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

Worthington Steel stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.03. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $47.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.32). Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Worthington Steel

About Worthington Steel

(Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.