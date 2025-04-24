Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,210 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 45,574 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.10% of Hudbay Minerals worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,267,805 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,852,000 after acquiring an additional 255,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,815,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,708,000 after purchasing an additional 314,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,065,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,342,000 after buying an additional 374,258 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,800,892 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,196,000 after buying an additional 44,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,260,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

