Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186,630 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 196,882 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,707,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.7 %

AMN stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $693.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.07.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.