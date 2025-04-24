Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,918 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Certara were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERT. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Certara by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Certara by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Certara by 839.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Certara from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.
Certara Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $14.27 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53.
Certara Company Profile
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Certara
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Can IBM’s Q1 Earnings Spark a Breakout for the Stock?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Flashed Death Crosses—Should You Worry?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Fundamentally Sound, These 5 Stocks Sold Off Anyway
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.