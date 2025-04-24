Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.11% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $64.67 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $70.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

