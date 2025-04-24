Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 111,733 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 287.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,733 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.23% of NV5 Global worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 527.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its stake in NV5 Global by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVEE shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.46 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, January 6th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

