Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 45,189 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,189 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,378,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,406 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Core Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,986,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,262,000 after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 2,937.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,436,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,428 shares during the last quarter. Helix Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $86,498,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,532,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after purchasing an additional 256,142 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CORZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 6.80.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core Scientific news, Director Jordan Levy purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,164.87. This represents a 25.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $1,443,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,635.25. This trade represents a 40.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,239 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,809 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

