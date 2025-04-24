Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 58,537 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 331.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,537 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DJT. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DJT opened at $26.37 on Thursday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.33 and a quick ratio of 47.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23.

Insider Transactions at Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

In other news, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,014.73. The trade was a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $431,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,828.50. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.