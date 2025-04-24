Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 697 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in nCino were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In related news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $164,108.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,150.20. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $167,824.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,744 shares in the company, valued at $8,858,854.40. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,676 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Trading Down 1.9 %

NCNO stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -134.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on nCino from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

