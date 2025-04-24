Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,777 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

