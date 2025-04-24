Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.08% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 302,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,953,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,633,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000.

RYTM opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.32. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The firm had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

RYTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

In other news, CEO David P. Meeker sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $254,241.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,927 shares in the company, valued at $11,287,361.61. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $99,723.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,483.98. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,177 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

