Legal & General Group Plc Sells 10,879 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,879 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.07% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.35.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $83,364.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,271,316.40. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,123. This trade represents a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,005 shares of company stock valued at $299,037. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

APLS stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.