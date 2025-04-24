Legal & General Group Plc Sells 12,233 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARI. BTIG Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $109,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,855.04. The trade was a 53.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $520,219.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,420.72. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

