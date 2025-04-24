Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,619 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.09% of Peloton Interactive worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,640 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,270,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,969,000 after buying an additional 170,901 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,992,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,227,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,757 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 68,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $452,910.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 474,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,202.06. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 38,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $260,571.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,150.40. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,838. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.