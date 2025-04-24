Legal & General Group Plc Sells 40,400 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.12% of Sprinklr worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CXM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after buying an additional 295,638 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 182,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 179,661 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 224.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 434,920 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair lowered Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE CXM opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $241,771.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 968,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,879.68. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

