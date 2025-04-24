Legal & General Group Plc Sells 5,160 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.11% of Flywire worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Flywire by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 96,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 74,465 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Flywire by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,087,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,238,000 after acquiring an additional 781,711 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,124 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Flywire from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $55,671.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 247,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,414.88. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen Howard purchased 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $97,245.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,623.80. The trade was a 40.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

