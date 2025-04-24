Legal & General Group Plc Sells 540 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 193.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,611 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXPE opened at $80.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.65. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $107.06.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.49. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $470.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.00 million. Analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Halter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,768.75. This trade represents a 9.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Little acquired 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.70 per share, with a total value of $496,117.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,002,941.10. The trade was a 0.48 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $1,139,818 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXPE. StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

