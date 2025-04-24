Legal & General Group Plc Sells 984 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,510,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,464 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,949 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,279,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,968,000 after acquiring an additional 334,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 421.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 86,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $1,546,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $119,484.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,357.44. This represents a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $419,580.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,031.25. The trade was a 51.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. The firm had revenue of $88.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

