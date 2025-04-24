Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 61,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 24.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 530,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $84.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.71. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $71.43 and a 12 month high of $99.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.17). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

PFBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

