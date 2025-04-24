LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Holdings Raised by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 818.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in LendingClub by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE:LC opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.09. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,303,032 shares in the company, valued at $13,030,320. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,508.30. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,120 over the last three months. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

